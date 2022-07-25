Kentwood woman killed in crash; other driver allegedly ran stop sign

KENTWOOD - A woman was killed in a car wreck Monday morning when another driver reportedly ignored a stop sign and slammed into the drivers-side of her Jeep.

State Police said a truck, driven by 25-year-old David Hyde, came to the intersection of LA-440 and LA-1061 around 10:30 a.m. Troopers said Hyde ran the stop sign and hit 35-year-old Shaquanti Moore's Jeep on the drivers-side.

Troopers said the Jeep flipped and Moore was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hyde was not injured.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.