82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kentwood woman killed in crash; other driver allegedly ran stop sign

3 hours 26 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, July 25 2022 Jul 25, 2022 July 25, 2022 4:49 PM July 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

KENTWOOD - A woman was killed in a car wreck Monday morning when another driver reportedly ignored a stop sign and slammed into the drivers-side of her Jeep. 

State Police said a truck, driven by 25-year-old David Hyde, came to the intersection of LA-440 and LA-1061 around 10:30 a.m. Troopers said Hyde ran the stop sign and hit 35-year-old Shaquanti Moore's Jeep on the drivers-side. 

Troopers said the Jeep flipped and Moore was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Hyde was not injured. 

Trending News

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days