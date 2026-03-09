81°
Kentwood High Magnet School moves students after AC unit malfunctions generating smoke
KENTWOOD — Kentwood High Magnet School released a statement saying that all students are safe after a malfunctioning AC unit began generating smoke Monday morning.
Due to the smoke, the school moved students to the junior high side of campus.
School officials said the smoke has since been cleared, and classes have resumed, with maintenance on-site for repairs.
