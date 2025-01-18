Latest Weather Blog
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful expands to Jaguar Nation with first cleanup
BATON ROUGE - Keep Tiger Town Beautiful has expanded to Jaguar Nation, and for the first time, the collaboration came together to clean up the community Saturday.
In North Baton Rouge, a new sight, neon yellow and orange shirts floating down Riley Street picking up litter for Keep Jaguar Nation Beautiful.
Jennifer Richardson, founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, has partnered with Councilman Darryl Hurst and community activist Pat LeDuff to bring the idea to life.
"It was just amazing to see hundreds of people coming together, North Baton Rouge people, South Baton Rouge people coming together to get North Baton Rouge cleaned up," Richardson said.
Saturday was the first day the group came together, and around 70 volunteers spent all morning restoring the beauty around the Charles R. Kelly Community Center.
"Hundreds and hundreds of contractor bags, you can look right over there, this is a tiny, drop in the bucket sample of what we got," Richardson said.
She said this is only the beginning of the initiative in North Baton Rouge.
"We're on it, and we're trying to build our army so join our army of litter warriors and let's get stuff done together and make baton rouge the fabulous place it once was," Richardson said.
“What an exciting time for our City - CATS on the MOVE for one mission and one goal; to Keep Jaguar Nation And Tiger Town BOTH Beautiful! This is a Citywide effort to transform and beautify our Capitol! Don’t let it happen without YOU!” said Pat LeDuff.
