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Kansas City Royals select LSU pitcher Grant Fontenot in MLB Draft

3 hours 36 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2026 Jul 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 2:13 PM July 12, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - He had to wait a little while, but LSU pitcher Grant Fontenot finally heard his name called. The Kansas City Royals took Fontenot with the 299th pick in the MLB Draft.

The Lafayette native made 27 appearances during his two years at LSU, running up 47 strikeouts in that span. During the 2026 season, Fontenot emerged as one of the better arms in the Tiger bullpen and also set a college career high in appearances and innings pitched.

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Fontenot becomes the second LSU pitcher to get taken in the draft, joining Deven Sheerin. In total, Fontenot is the fourth Tiger to be taken this weekend.

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