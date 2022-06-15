Kansas baseball tabs former LSU assistant Dan Fitzgerald as next head coach

After one season in Baton Rouge, LSU assistant Dan Fitzgerald has been named the newest head coach at Kansas the school announced Wednesday. He has signed a 6-year contract that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2028 season.

Got our guy ??



We're excited to announce Dan Fitzgerald as the next head baseball coach at the University of Kansas!



More → https://t.co/2sa6z26BKd#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/aPO4SmysCS — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) June 15, 2022

“Dan Fitzgerald is a man of exceptional integrity, proven leader, developer of men, tremendous baseball mind, elite recruiter and the perfect fit for Kansas Baseball,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “When we set out to find the next leader of this program, we talked to current student-athletes, alumni, and baseball leaders across the nation to help inform our search. In countless conversations, Dan Fitzgerald’s name and background – along with the attributes in which he leads with every day – were highlighted as the ideal fit for KU Baseball. Dan clearly articulated his vision for the future of Kansas Baseball and passionately demonstrated his desire to be at the University of Kansas. We could not be more excited about the outlook for our program with Coach Fitzgerald at the helm. We are ecstatic to welcome Dan, his wife, Kelly, and their three boys, Will, Max and Ben, to the Jayhawk family.”

Fitzgerald comes to Lawrence after serving as the recruiting coordinator at LSU. In his lone season, Fitzgerald helped the Tigers to a 40-win season and an NCAA Regional final appearance. His time in Baton Rouge was preceded by a successful nine-year tenure at Dallas Baptist as both an assistant coach, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Fitzgerald comes to Lawrence with a sterling reputation in player development and recruiting, along with deep Midwestern ties, having served as a head coach at Des Moines Area Community College for five seasons and spending five seasons as an assistant in the region.

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Fitzgerald attended and played baseball at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls before graduating with a degree in English from the University of Minnesota in 2000. Most recently, he earned a Masters of Education in Kinesiology from Dallas Baptist in 2016. Fitzgerald and his wife, Kelly, have three sons – Will, Max and Ben.

Coaching Experience:

2022-present: Kansas – Head Coach

2021-22: LSU – Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

2016-21: Dallas Baptist – Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

2012-16: Dallas Baptist – Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

2008-12: Des Moines Area Community College – Head Coach

2007-08: Des Moines Area Community College – Assistant Coach

2004-06: Flagler College – Assistant Coach

2003-04: North Iowa Area Community College – Assistant Coach

2002: Minnesota Twins – Scouting Intern

2000-01: Iowa – Volunteer Assistant Coach