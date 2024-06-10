90°
Juvenile injured in Sunday night shooting off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was reportedly injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the hospital shortly after 9 p.m. due to a juvenile arriving with a gunshot wound. Investigators found the shooting happened on the near the 3500 block of Greenwell Street off Plank Road.
No further information was provided. It was not clear how old the juvenile was, or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
