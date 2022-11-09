79°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile injured in Morgan City after drive-by shooting; 4 suspects arrested, one at large
MORGAN CITY - Police arrested four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left a juvenile hospitalized Tuesday night.
An officer with the Morgan City Police Department reportedly saw gunfire from a vehicle in the area they were patrolling shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The officer chased the vehicle and believes five suspects got out and fled on foot. Four of the suspects were arrested, but as of Wednesday morning, one was still at large.
One juvenile was reportedly injured in the shooting. They were taken to a local hospital and treated for moderate injuries, according to the police.
Trending News
Officers say the shooting is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Status quo: Incumbents coast to reelection in local Congressional races
-
Changes expected in EBR schoolboard after contentious elections
-
Senator John Kennedy reelection speech
-
I-10 widening project could affect emergency response times; EMS working on a...
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
Sports Video
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens