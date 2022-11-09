79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile injured in Morgan City after drive-by shooting; 4 suspects arrested, one at large

47 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, November 09 2022 Nov 9, 2022 November 09, 2022 10:35 AM November 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MORGAN CITY - Police arrested four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left a juvenile hospitalized Tuesday night. 

An officer with the Morgan City Police Department reportedly saw gunfire from a vehicle in the area they were patrolling shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The officer chased the vehicle and believes five suspects got out and fled on foot. Four of the suspects were arrested, but as of Wednesday morning, one was still at large. 

One juvenile was reportedly injured in the shooting. They were taken to a local hospital and treated for moderate injuries, according to the police. 

Trending News

Officers say the shooting is under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days