Juvenile injured in Morgan City after drive-by shooting; 4 suspects arrested, one at large

MORGAN CITY - Police arrested four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left a juvenile hospitalized Tuesday night.

An officer with the Morgan City Police Department reportedly saw gunfire from a vehicle in the area they were patrolling shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The officer chased the vehicle and believes five suspects got out and fled on foot. Four of the suspects were arrested, but as of Wednesday morning, one was still at large.

One juvenile was reportedly injured in the shooting. They were taken to a local hospital and treated for moderate injuries, according to the police.

Officers say the shooting is under investigation.