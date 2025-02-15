72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile in custody after shots fired at Livingston deputies during I-12 pursuit

2 hours 38 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, February 15 2025 Feb 15, 2025 February 15, 2025 9:17 PM February 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - A juvenile is in custody after shots were fired at deputies during a pursuit on I-12, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the pursuit happened along I-12 Eastbound near mile marker 29 and it ended at the Holden exit. Deputies did not release the identity of the juvenile.

Trending News

The juvenile was the only occupant in a stolen vehicle. A firearm was recovered and the roads involved are re-opening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days