Juvenile in custody after shots fired at Livingston deputies during I-12 pursuit
LIVINGSTON - A juvenile is in custody after shots were fired at deputies during a pursuit on I-12, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the pursuit happened along I-12 Eastbound near mile marker 29 and it ended at the Holden exit. Deputies did not release the identity of the juvenile.
The juvenile was the only occupant in a stolen vehicle. A firearm was recovered and the roads involved are re-opening.
