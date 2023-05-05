84°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile hurt in shooting along Virginia Street on Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was hurt in a shooting along Virginia Street on Friday afternoon.
According to authorities, the shooting took place around 4:45 p.m. on Virginia Street off of East Polk Street.
Trending News
Sources said the juvenile was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gymnastics center abruptly closes, owner posts doomy message online
-
Kentucky Derby Best Bet$
-
2,000-home development in Denham Springs approved by parish, despite neighbor's concerns
-
Proposed law requires chemical plants to monitor, share air quality data to...
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season