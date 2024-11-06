74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

JUST IN: Baton Rouge hits latest 90 degree temperature on record for the 4th time this fall

6 hours 32 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2024 Nov 6, 2024 November 06, 2024 3:13 PM November 06, 2024 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

After breaking the all-time record for the latest 90 degree temperature earlier this week, Metro Airport did it again on Wednesday. This is the 4th time this fall that the latest 90 degree record has been broken.

Since October 26, seven (out of a possible twelve) record high temperatures have been tied or broken. Record highs will come within one or two degrees of standing record high temperatures on Thursday also. Record warmest low temperature records will continue to be challenged as well.

This comes after a remarkably warm October, which ranked as the 5th warmest on record with an average monthly temperature of 74.2 degrees. The hottest October was in 1919 with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees.

Trending News

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days