JUST IN: Baton Rouge hits latest 90 degree temperature on record for the 4th time this fall

After breaking the all-time record for the latest 90 degree temperature earlier this week, Metro Airport did it again on Wednesday. This is the 4th time this fall that the latest 90 degree record has been broken.

Since October 26, seven (out of a possible twelve) record high temperatures have been tied or broken. Record highs will come within one or two degrees of standing record high temperatures on Thursday also. Record warmest low temperature records will continue to be challenged as well.

This comes after a remarkably warm October, which ranked as the 5th warmest on record with an average monthly temperature of 74.2 degrees. The hottest October was in 1919 with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees.

