Latest Weather Blog
Juneteenth events in and around the capital city
BATON ROUGE - Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States, is just around the corner.
Here is a list of some events taking place to celebrate!
This is not an exhaustive list. If you don't see an event you believe should be here, email us at news@wbrz.com!
June 7
Delta Sigma Theta hosting a Juneteenth dance concert at the Frank Hayden Fine Arts Theater at 6:30 p.m in Baton Rouge
June 12
Donaldsonville's Juneteenth celebration starts with Author Talk at 1201 Maginnis Street at 6:30 p.m.
June 13
Food distribution in Donaldsonville with Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
June 14
Donaldsonville's Juneteenth Music Festival in Louisiana Square from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Trending News
June 19
Iberville Parish's celebration at the Carl F. Grant Civic center at 2 p.m.
Southern University's celebration at the John B. Cade Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 20
St. Gabriel's celebration at the St. Gabriel Community Center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
June 21
Baton Rouge's celebration at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Port Allen's celebration at the Williams and Lee Community Center with food and live entertainment
June 22
Port Allen continues celebrations with a senior luncheon and live music
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Backups on Airline Highway after crash near Siegen Lane
-
Tangipahoa inmate back in custody after walking off job site Thursday afternoon
-
2une In Previews: Councilman's 'Father's in 5' event
-
Committee approves adjusted school start times, proposal to head to school board
-
2une In Previews: Sean Wallace Youth Football Camp
Sports Video
-
Louisiana natives return home to suit up for the New Orleans Saints
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...