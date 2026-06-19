Judge rules in favor of Ascension-based soccer club after parish tried to shut down Bluff Road complex

GONZALES — A judge ruled in favor of an Ascension Parish-based youth soccer club after the parish tried to shut down its training complex on Bluff Road.

A state judge said that LA Force can continue to practice and play soccer at Bluff after the Ascension Parish Government filed a temporary restraining order on the club, saying they installed exterior lights without a permit.

"This community showed up when it mattered. You fought for these players, and today - it paid off. To every parent, player, coach, and supporter… this win belongs to YOU," LA Force said in a statement after the Thursday court hearing.

Despite its victory, LA Force was restricted, being told that they can not have high-powered lights in the residential area in which the field sits.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for LA Force's soccer complex on July 2 at 6:30 p.m.