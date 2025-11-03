Judge recused in Madison Brooks rape case ahead of December trial

BATON ROUGE - Judge Gail Horne Ray was recused from presiding over the trial for Casen Carver, one of four people arrested in the alleged rape of Madison Brooks that happened in 2023.

The recusal was filed by the state and granted by Judge Brad Myers.

WBRZ previously reported that Ray's son, Nelson Dan Taylor Jr., is a serial rapist who was convicted when he was 17 for breaking into the homes of teenage girls and raping them.

The district attorney's office says that their decision to ask for Judge Ray's recusal was made after she had seen evidence that was not allowed to be used at trial, not because of her relationship with Taylor.

"In reviewing the Court’s opinion and the law outlined, the recusal is not based on any perceived bias or personal relations but based on the facts and law unique to this case. As the judge wrote, based on the facts and law, this recusal is required," DA Hillar Moore said.

Arrest documents say Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, left Reggie's Bar with Carver, Kaivon Washington, Desmond Carter and Everett Lee in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023. The group went to a parking lot, where Washington and Carter are accused of raping Brooks in the backseat of Carver's vehicle. The men told officers that Brooks requested to go home and they took her to an address in the Pelican Lakes subdivision and dropped her off. After they left, Brooks wandered into the roadway and was hit and killed by a rideshare driver.

Washington, Carter and Carver were arrested for rape. Carver is charged with rape even though there is no evidence that he had sex with Brooks.

Carver is facing charges for first-degree rape, third-degree rape and video voyeurism. His trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 1. A judge will be appointed to preside over the trial.