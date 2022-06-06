81°
Judge orders controversial congressional maps be redrawn
BATON ROUGE – A federal judge has told lawmakers they must re-draw controversial congressional maps after an attempt earlier this year.
In March, civil rights groups filed a lawsuit arguing the maps violated the Voting Rights Act by not including more minority districts. The groups argued the re-drawn maps – required after the Census – diluted political power of Black voters. The re-drawn maps had only minor changes from Louisiana’s current congressional map.
Progressives pushed, but failed to get, a map with a second majority-Black district among the six.
Leaders of Louisiana’s state House and Senate have appealed the ruling to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
