Latest Weather Blog
Judge bars federal prosecutors from seeking death penalty against Luigi Mangione
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors can’t seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a judge ruled Friday, foiling the Trump administration’s bid to see him executed for what it called a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”
U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge against Mangione, finding it was technically flawed. Garnett left in place stalking charges that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.
Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty to federal and state murder charges. The state charges also carry the possibility of life in prison.
He is due back in court later Friday morning for a conference in the case. His lawyers didn’t immediately comment on the decision but might do so during the conference or afterward.
Jury selection in the federal case is scheduled to begin Sept. 8. The state trial hasn’t been scheduled yet. On Wednesday, the Manhattan district attorney’s office sent a letter urging the judge in that case to set a July 1 trial date.
Thompson, 50, was killed on Dec. 4, 2024, as he walked to a midtown Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference. Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting him from behind. Police say “delay,” “deny,” and “depose” were written on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.
Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles (about 370 kilometers) west of Manhattan.
Trending News
Following through on Trump’s campaign promise to vigorously pursue capital punishment, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered Manhattan federal prosecutors last April to seek the death penalty against Mangione.
It was the first time the Justice Department was seeking to bring the death penalty in President Donald Trump’s second term. He returned to office a year ago with a vow to resume federal executions after they were halted under his predecessor, President Joe Biden.
Garnett, a Biden appointee, ruled after a flurry of court filings in the prosecution and defense in recent months. She held oral arguments on the matter earlier this month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries urges people to use caution when...
-
Volunteer firefighters respond to shed fire in Napoleonville
-
Landry pens op-ed in New York Times outlining Greenland objectives in line...
-
Journalist and Baton Rouge native Don Lemon arrested after protest that disrupted...
-
Alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge arrested with narcotics, children in vehicle
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...