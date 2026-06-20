Jordan Seaton hosts free football camp

BATON ROUGE - On a rather humid morning in Baton Rouge, LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton held his inaugural Elite Camp at Memorial Stadium. The camp was divided into two sections, with the younger section getting the earlier session.

Even though Seaton is not a Baton Rouge local, he still wants to make an impact in the community while he's at LSU.

"I've been wanting to do stuff like this for a long time," said Seaton. "Now that we kind of got the ropes down, I want to be able to do this not only where I'm from, but wherever I'm at. I feel like just giving back to where you're at, and where your feet are, no better thing to do than that."

Seaton also reminisced to when he was in the campers' shoes. It wasn't all that long ago when he was an attendee at a camp like this.

"I went to one camp when I was younger, It was a Stefon Diggs camp. I'll never forget it."

After the first session of the camp, Baton Rouge Mayor-President presented Seaton with a certificate of commendation as recognition for his efforts in the Baton Rouge Community.