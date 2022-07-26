Latest Weather Blog
Joe Burrow undergoes emergency surgery right before Bengals training camp
Cincinnati Bengals and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is undergoing emergency surgery for abdominal issues.
Ian Rappoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday afternoon that Burrow will have an appendectomy right before training camp starts with the Bengals.
From Inside Training Camp: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow came down with appendicitis and now is having his appendix removed. The timing... could be a lot worse. pic.twitter.com/IAzg3xzD6T— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022
Burrow helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season, a game they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
Cincinnati's veterans have already reported for training camp, and the team's first official training camp practice Wednesday.
Cincinnati is coming off its first AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance in 33 seasons. Last year, Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
