Joe Burrow to be featured on season 2 of Netflix documentary series 'Quarterback'

Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — LSU legend and Cincinnati Bengals' franchise quarterback Joe Burrow will be featured on the second season of the Netflix documentary series "Quarterback."

The show gives a behind-the-scenes look at three NFL quarterbacks' professional and home lives. Camera crews follow the players around their day-to-day activities, documenting what it's like to be in their shoes.
 
Netflix posted a trailer to social media on Monday announcing that the newest season will follow Burrow, the Vikings' Kirk Cousins, and the Lions' Jared Goff. Season one featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. 

This is the second time a 2019 LSU football star will have been featured in a Netflix series, as Justin Jefferson was featured on the spinoff show "Receiver" in 2024. 

