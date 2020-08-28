Latest Weather Blog
Joe Burrow shows support for the Black community after shooting of Jacob Blake
Former LSU quarterback and current Cincinnati Bengal, Joe Burrow, is the latest athlete to show his support for the Black community and their fight against police brutality.
During the recent protests following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Burrow choose to speak out about the situation with a post on Twitter.
On Thursday morning the Bengal athlete wrote:
How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing. How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than “I stand with you.”— Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) August 27, 2020
In May, Burrow also commented on the death of George Floyd, saying, "The Black community needs our help."
The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.— Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) May 29, 2020
In result to being shot seven times in the back by police Blake is now paralyzed.
