Joe Burrow's family prepares for the NFL Draft at home in Athens, Ohio

BATON ROUGE - As the NFL Draft approaches on Thursday, the Burrow family is making plans for what is sure to be a memorable night for everyone involved and watching at home.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the NFL has mandated that draft participants and NFL teams participate from home instead of gathering for the huge event that was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas this weekend.

Jimmy Burrow, Joe's father, says his family has received a big box full of video equipment. His wife Robin has taken the lead in setting it up and making sure it's working with the league office.

Joe's father also added that they will have a small group at their home to watch the Draft. The NFL suggested that the number be limited to six people in the room, so Joe Burrow will have his mom, dad, and girlfriend with him there on the couch of their home.

A couple of Joe's high school coaches will also be in the house to share the moment with the family.

The family plans to keep it casual on their couch for the broadcast and Jimmy said they would have some LSU themed attire on for the event.