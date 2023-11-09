74°
Joe Burrow reveals his stance on whether Ohio State can claim him as an NFL QB

4 hours 5 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, November 09 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CINCINNATI - Joe Burrow gave his opinion on whether Ohio State can claim him as a quarterback they developed.

Burrow, who sat on the bench for Ohio State for four years before transferring to LSU for two years, made a key distinction in how he thought about the schools.

"I went to school at Ohio State," Burrow said. "I played football at LSU."

Considering the quarterback spent his playing days at LSU, along with winning the Heisman and National Championship there, his line of reasoning makes sense.

