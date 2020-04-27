77°
Joe Burrow immortalized as a bobblehead
As a nationally recognized and Heisman-winning former LSU Quarterback, it was only a matter of time before Joe Burrow's likeness became immortalized as a bobblehead.
On Monday, a manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise called FOCO released a brand-new bobblehead featuring the former LSU quarterback in honor of his history-making collegiate career.
The FOCO figurine is the first officially licensed bobblehead to feature Burrow wearing his collegiate gameday uniform.
Now that Burrow's time with LSU has come to a close, fans look forward to following his career as he moves on to the Cincinnati Bengals.
