Joe Burrow immortalized as a bobblehead

Monday, April 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
As a nationally recognized and Heisman-winning former LSU Quarterback, it was only a matter of time before Joe Burrow's likeness became immortalized as a bobblehead.

On Monday, a manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise called FOCO released a brand-new bobblehead featuring the former LSU quarterback in honor of his history-making collegiate career. 

The FOCO figurine is the first officially licensed bobblehead to feature Burrow wearing his collegiate gameday uniform.

Now that Burrow's time with LSU has come to a close, fans look forward to following his career as he moves on to the Cincinnati Bengals. 

