Joe Burrow Foundation accepting applications for grants that 'Do Good'

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Joe Burrow Foundation has launched a new application program for "Do Good" grants that will help projects that serve their local communities.

The "Do Good" grants will award up to $50,000 for projects that develop new pathways for mental health protection and food insecurity that are sustainable and designed to have lasting impacts on the people around them.

While its primary focus is helping children with mental illness and those experiencing food insecurity in Greater Cincinnati (Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana) and Baton Rouge (Louisiana), the foundation also supports projects and programs fulfilling its broader mission, according to JBF.

The grants will have two application cycles each year, with the first being open until Apr. 30 and the second opening in the summer.

Click here to learn more about the application process.