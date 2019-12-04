Joe Burrow becomes first LSU QB to win Golden Arm Award

BATON ROUGE - After an undefeated season filled with record-breaking performances, Joe Burrow has earned another accolade.

On Wednesday, the LSU quarterback was named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Named after the NFL legend, the award is said to be given to the college quarterback "who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement."

In recent months, Burrow has set multiple school and Southeastern Conference records, including the LSU record for most passing yards in a single season.

Burrow is the Tigers' first athlete to ever earn the award. He will be honored Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the 2019 Golden Arm Award Ceremony in Baltimore.

Past winners of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award include: Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997); Carson Palmer (USC, 2002); Eli Manning (Ole Miss, 2003); Brady Quinn (Notre Dame, 2006); Matt Ryan (Boston College, 2007); Colt McCoy (Texas, 2009), Andrew Luck (Stanford, 2011), Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014) Connor Cook (Michigan State, 2015) Deshaun Watson (Clemson, 2016), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State 2017) and last years winner Gardner Minshew, II (Washington State).