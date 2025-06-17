Jimmy Swaggart's family says 'things are going better, but there's been no change' after cardiac arrest

BATON ROUGE — Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart is still in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after he suffered cardiac arrest and lost consciousness over the weekend.

In a video update addressing his 90-year-old father's condition, Donnie Swaggart said that "things are going better, but there's been no change."

"Meeting with the doctors and the specialists and family, it's just been a very stressful 48 hours," Donnie Swaggart said in a Facebook video. "The bottom line as we sit here right now is that without a miracle, that's the only thing that we can hope for."

The junior Swaggart continued, saying his family lives for God and that his family will serve God no matter the outcome.

"It will not change our outlook. It will not change our faith. It will not change our message and it will not change what we believe and what we do and we thank you for standing with us in this time," he said. "If there's any updates, we will let you know...either by social media or I'll come back on the air."

The nature of his illness wasn’t immediately known, his son, who preaches at the same pulpit as his father, said Monday. Jimmy Swaggart has remained in critical condition since his cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Swaggart and his wife Frances moved to Baton Rouge in 1968 and, beginning the next year, grew his “The Camp Meeting Hour” radio show into the Family Worship Center and college campus along Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The ministry's website says it broadcasts on 3,000 TV stations and 700 radio stations.

Swaggart was born at Ferriday in 1935. He has remained as senior pastor at Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, but his son does most of the preaching. In the mid-80's Swaggart and others criticized two other televangelists for their alleged sexual indiscretions, which led to one of them, Marvin Gorman, hiring a photographer to collect evidence on Swaggart.

In 1988, Swaggart himself had his credentials pulled from the Assemblies of God after hiring a prostitute, leading to Swaggart giving what became known as the "I Have Sinned" speech on television.

Swaggart’s congregation largely forgave the preacher — his TV show reached 800,000 viewers and donations rose. But in 1991, police who stopped Swaggart for a traffic violation found a second prostitute in his car, which caused many of his contracts to be cancelled.

Swaggart would, however, keep preaching. In 2010, according to his website, he opened the SonLife Broadcasting Network in which all programming generated for the 24-hour Christian network originates from the Family Worship Center. In addition to broadcasting live church services, they air regularly scheduled programs over the air or via satellite.