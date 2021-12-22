60°
Jennifer King makes NFL history as first Black female position coach

50 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, December 22 2021 Dec 22, 2021 December 22, 2021 10:54 AM December 22, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones
Jennifer King

Washington's assistant running backs coach made history Wednesday.

According to CNN, Jennifer King stepped in as the running backs coach of the Washington Football Team Tuesday, making her the first Black woman to be a lead position coach in an NFL game.

King, selected for her current position in January of 2021, is also the second female assistant position coach in the NFL behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera praised King, saying, the "sky is the limit" for the former seven-time All-American tackle football quarterback.

"She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person," Rivera said in January.

King and Washington fell to a 27-17 defeat, a devastating blow to their playoff hopes.

