Jefferson Parish cancels Mardi Gras Day parades due to weather
METAIRIE - The Krewe of Argus parade in Metairie has been canceled due to expected strong storms and high winds on Mardi Gras Day, a parade organizer said.
As of Sunday night, there have not been reschedule dates announced. The parade was supposed to roll at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
For more information about Mardi Gras forecasts, click here.
