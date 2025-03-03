Jefferson Parish cancels Mardi Gras Day parades due to weather

METAIRIE - The Krewe of Argus parade in Metairie has been canceled due to expected strong storms and high winds on Mardi Gras Day, a parade organizer said.

As of Sunday night, there have not been reschedule dates announced. The parade was supposed to roll at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

