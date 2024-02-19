Jefferson Highway under construction, set to be complete in 2025

BATON ROUGE - A busy highway is under construction, with only two open lanes for nearly two miles between Drusilla Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

"I'm stressed out. Screaming and crying. It's a lot of U-turns, a lot of pleading with other drivers to let you in but what can we do," LSU student Madeline Doucet said.

The current phase, which starts at the I-12 on-ramp and will end at Airline Highway, is focused on the inside lanes with expected completion this July. Workers are resurfacing and reconstructing the road. Curbs and sidewalks will also be fixed. DOTD says the project should be completed in late 2025.

"Getting off of work kind of sucks because I have to go all the way around, make a U-turn, and everything else just to get where I am staying. I get home 15 to 20 minutes later than expected," resident Christopher Stevenson said.

One driver hasn't traveled to Baton Rouge in over a year. She was in for a surprise Monday when she decided to drive through the city.

"Since traffic wasn't too bad today, and I hit it at the right time, it was a great opportunity to see where I'm not going to come in the future," Carol Howell said. "It's Baton Rouge, there's always construction, there's always traffic going on somewhere and it's good when its finally finished. It will be awesome. But, in the meantime, it's really growing pains."

