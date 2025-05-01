Jedi of all ages invited to LASM for May the Fourth event on Sunday's Star Wars Day

BATON ROUGE — Sunday is May the Fourth and fans across the capital region can celebrate Star Wars Day at a free event hosted at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum.

The event, sponsored by Arkel Constructors and the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, is open to all ages, whether you're a youngling, padawan or grandmaster. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

The event will include hands-on Star Wars-themed crafts and activities, astronomy shows at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium for a reduced price of $5, demonstrations from the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society and more.

At 2 p.m., the planetarium will be hosting a showing of "Star Wars: The Worlds Within," an astronomy-themed show that explores the real science behind the Star Wars universe and the wonders of space.

"Guests will discover the real-world counterparts to iconic Star Wars destinations like Coruscant, Naboo, Tatooine and Hoth," organizers said.

Younglings can also participate in a special storytime led by Princess Leia where they will have a chance to listen to stories with a Star Wars twist from the Alderanian royal.

Literacy with Leia will have two sessions: 1:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m..

"Star Wars Day at LASM: May the Fourth Be With You" is part of the state's Free First Sunday program where public attractions like museums are open to the public free of charge on the first Sunday of every month.

Click here for more information about the event.