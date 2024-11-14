Jean-Paul Coussan elected Public Service Commissioner for capital region's District 2

BATON ROUGE — Voters in the capital region on Tuesday elected Jean-Paul Coussan (R) to the Public Service Commission.

Winning 54% of the vote, Coussan succeeds Republican Craig Greene as District 2's representative on the commission. Greene's term ends Dec. 31.

Nick Laborde (D) and Julie Quinn (R) also ran for the post.

The district covers all or part of the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.