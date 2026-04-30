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Jazz Fest announces schedule changes as inclement weather approaches; says festival will continue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has adjusted its Thursday performance schedule as inclement weather begins to roll into south Louisiana at the start of the fest's second weekend.
The band Widespread Panic's performance, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m., has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. at the Festival Stage. Lake Street Dive will now perform at the Gentilly Stage at 2:20 p.m. Lettuce's performance was moved to 12:15 p.m. at the Festival Stage.
Other performers have cancelled, including Congo Stage headliner Leela James, Festival Stage acts The Iceman Special and Zigaboo Modeliste Funk Revue and Gentilly Stage performers Sweet Crude.
"The Festival will run as long as weather permits," officials with the festival said.
An updated schedule for Thursday, also known as Locals Thursday, can be found here.
Stay up to date with this weekend's inclement weather with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.
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