Jayden Daniels will return to LSU

BATON ROUGE – Jayden Daniels will remain a Tiger.

The LSU quarterback on Thursday tweeted that he isn’t done with the team yet.

"This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I am not ready to get off just yet," he said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "Now, let’s focus on getting this Citrus Bowl victory and securing our 10th win of this season to set up even more success."

This is a developing story.