Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson hit a career milestone as his Tigers beat Northeastern 3-1. With the win, Johnson claimed his 200th career victory in a Tigers uniform.

It was a quiet day for the bats as LSU and Northeastern only combined for eight hits on the afternoon. LSU pitching, on the other hand, combined for 13 strikeouts, with Cooper Moore getting 10.

It was a solid outing for Moore, who was the winning pitcher. He threw 7.2 innings of one-run ball and only walked one batter.

In their next game on Sunday, LSU will play Dartmouth at 12:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.