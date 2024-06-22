89°
January 12th, 2016 Morning News Pop

Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, Josh Eachus

Here are today's top stories:

President Obama to speak at McKinley High School

Newly in office, Edwards starting Medicaid expansion plan

Bonnet Carre Spillway is open; Morganza Spillway will stay closed

Sun, gradual warming

