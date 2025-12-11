Jambalaya fundraiser being held for St. George firefighter battling cancer

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department is hosting a jambalaya fundraiser for a firefighter who is battling cancer, the fire department said.

The fundraiser is taking place on Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. until plates are sold out at St. George Fire Station 60. More information on placing orders is available below:

Additionally, a fundraiser link is available here.