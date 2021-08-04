86°
Latest Weather Blog
Jambalaya Festival, slated for late August, now canceled amid new COVID surge
GONZALES - Organizers have canceled Ascension Parish's Jambalaya Festival, citing Louisiana's recent surge in coronavirus cases.
The festival's committee announced Wednesday that the festival originally planned for Aug. 27-29 will no longer take place. Plans are currently in the works to bring the festival back in May 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Man accused of killing grandmother booked into Parish Prison
-
News 2 Geaux: BR General Mid City welcomes additional staff to assist...
-
News 2 Geaux: CDC announces ban on evictions in areas with high...
-
'Why don't you lead by example?' One year after COVID nearly killed...
-
EBR schools shaping their COVID plans, other parishes following suit
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort