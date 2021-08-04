86°
Jambalaya Festival, slated for late August, now canceled amid new COVID surge

By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Organizers have canceled Ascension Parish's Jambalaya Festival, citing Louisiana's recent surge in coronavirus cases. 

The festival's committee announced Wednesday that the festival originally planned for Aug. 27-29 will no longer take place. Plans are currently in the works to bring the festival back in May 2022. 

