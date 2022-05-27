Jambalaya Festival returns to Gonzales this weekend

GONZALES- The 54th Annual Jambalaya Festival kicks off Friday night. Music starts at 5:30 pm. It is a free festival that includes ride, music, and fun!

More than 70 cooks will be competing for the title "World Champion Jambalaya Cook".

The cooking begins with part of the first round early Friday. The semi-finalists are announced Saturday evening. Then by Sunday evening, only one cook will take home not only a ring, but the bragging rights that they are the best.

