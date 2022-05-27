87°
Latest Weather Blog
Jambalaya Festival returns to Gonzales this weekend
GONZALES- The 54th Annual Jambalaya Festival kicks off Friday night. Music starts at 5:30 pm. It is a free festival that includes ride, music, and fun!
More than 70 cooks will be competing for the title "World Champion Jambalaya Cook".
The cooking begins with part of the first round early Friday. The semi-finalists are announced Saturday evening. Then by Sunday evening, only one cook will take home not only a ring, but the bragging rights that they are the best.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Restaurant worker on the run after gunfight in parking lot of Ascension...
-
Baton Rouge barber shop broken into for second time in two weeks
-
Silence from the Livingston Parish sheriff after detectives botched sex crimes case...
-
After backlash from lawmakers, former State Police leader turns over personal journal...
-
Hurricane Ida damage still evident on a golf course in Lower Livingston...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball walks off Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"