Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens invited to Buffalo Bills' minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Southern University standout defensive end Ckelby Givens has been invited to participate in the Buffalo Bills' minicamp.

Givens earned First Team All-SWAC honors for the third straight season in 2025 after he finished the year fifth in the FCS with 18.5 tackles for loss and ranked among the nation’s top 25 with 9.5 sacks.

The Buffalo Bills' 2026 rookie minicamp, which includes drafted rookies, undrafted free agents and invited tryout players like Givens, is scheduled for May 9th and 10th.