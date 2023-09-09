78°
Latest Weather Blog
Jackson State beats Southern University 27-14
Jackson State beat the Jags 27-14 in Southern's home opener on the Bluff.
Trending News
Southern announced Friday that the game was sold out, which hasn't happened in more than 20 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern Pride: A look into a classic Southern tailgate
-
Anti-violence community program wraps up 10th year
-
Owner of former Capitol Grocery facing pushback for trying to sell beer...
-
LSU set to increase ticket prices for women's basketball; football tickets could...
-
Candidates square off in gubernatorial debate, with one notable absence