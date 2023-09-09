Jackson State beats Southern University 27-14

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: GoJagSports.com

Jackson State beat the Jags 27-14 in Southern's home opener on the Bluff. 

Southern announced Friday that the game was sold out, which hasn't happened in more than 20 years. 

