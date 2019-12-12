51°
Ja'Marr Chase crowned college football's best receiver

Thursday, December 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ATLANTA - LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the third Tiger to bring home an award at the Home Depot Awards ceremony in Atlanta, Thursday evening.

Chase is the 2019 recipient of the Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in the country in college football.

Safety Grant Delpit and quarterback Joe Burrow were also honored. 

Some players are in Atlanta for the ceremony just days before the announcement of the Heisman Trophy, for which Burrow is the front runner. That award honors the best overall athlete in college football, and the winner for that will be announced in New York Saturday evening.

