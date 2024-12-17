70°
It's WBRZ Night at LSU basketball: Donate a toy, get a WBRZ 'Tiger Bait' T-shirt

Tuesday, December 17 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Tonight is "WBRZ Night" at the LSU-Stetson men's basketball game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

Not only do the Tigers take on the Hatters — yes, the Hatters — but the evening will feature a toy drive featuring Sylvia's Toys for Christmas. Sylvia Weatherspoon and her family will be on-hand to gather donations.

Each person who donates a new, unwrapped toy tonight will receive a WBRZ "Tiger Bait" T-shirt. Toys collected at the game will be collected by St. Vincent de Paul for distribution this weekend to children in the Baton Rouge area.

The evening will also feature a game ball presentation to WBRZ chief executive officer Jake Manship.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m., and toys will be collected between 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

