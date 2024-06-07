'It's very heartbreaking:' Neighbor speaks out after BRPD releases body camera footage of May arrest

BATON ROUGE - After repeated requests by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, body camera footage from May was released Friday morning showing exactly what happened when a Baton Rouge man said he was beaten by police during an arrest.

Officers said the arrest was made early on the morning of May 21 on West Roosevelt Street. Law enforcement was called to the area due to multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived, the officers found Rodrick Veal asleep or unconscious in a car that was running and facing the wrong direction in the street. They said a handgun was in the car next to him.

Officers saw a handgun next to Veal and attempted multiple times to get him to leave the vehicle so they could pat him down. Once they were able to get Veal to cooperate with a pat-down search, officers found a clear bag of suspected narcotic drugs. Veal reportedly became combative when officers discovered it.

One officer tried to use a Taser on Veal, but the machine broke and could not be used again.

Veal was reportedly uncooperative with all commands to roll onto his stomach so he could be handcuffed. At one point during the video, officers said they were able to get one cuff onto Veal's wrist, but Veal kicked out, and one of the officers struck Veal once.

"If you reach for my f*****g Taser one more time I'm going to f*****g shoot you," one of the officers can be heard saying at around the 6:25 mark in the video.

Veal was found to be carrying marijuana and methamphetamines. Police said Veal had a criminal history involving armed robbery and he had been sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Those charges meant he was not allowed to be in possession of the firearm seen in the vehicle.

Veal was sent to the hospital for injuries from the altercation, during which an officer can be seen striking his face.

Cassie Jones, Veal's neighbor, felt that he didn't deserve what happened to him.

"It's heartbreaking, it's very heart breaking," Jones said. "I feel like it was very unfair. And I feel like he didn't deserve it, he didn't deserve it at all."

Jones said she doesn't think officers should have even approached Veal's car.

"The guy in the car's asleep, so how would he know what happened if he was in the car asleep," she said. "Numerous times the cars are parked there, on the wrong side of the street, nothing ever said, city police always drive by."

Jones feels the department needs to handle situations like this better.

"It could've been a better respective way to handle the situation, officers are trained to do things and protect, and handle situations. I feel there should've been a better way to handle it," she said. “Baton Rouge city police should do more, approach people in better and safer ways, and give more respect, from both sides."