It's National Dog Day and local officers are honoring their favorite K-9's

Every year, on August 26 people who enjoy spending time with dogs are invited to celebrate their four-legged friends on National Dog Day.

According to its website, the nationally celebrated day was created to shed light on the number of dogs who need love and care. The site mentions that many dogs selflessly bring comfort to their human families in addition to working for the disabled and for law enforcement agencies.

Humans can help these hard-working animals by ensuring that dogs without homes and/or with special needs are cared for.

Individuals and organizations across the U.S. celebrate National Dog Day in a variety of ways.

Louisiana State Police took to Facebook and posted a video that acknowledges how much K-9's contribute to Louisiana's law enforcement agencies.

As part of National Dog Day, LSP would like to showcase some very valuable members of our department. Many sections within LSP utilize canines on a daily basis. #NationalDogDay2021https://t.co/EBUOLWMtzF pic.twitter.com/hDQgJVebAd — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) August 26, 2021

According to National Dog Day's website, many canines put their lives on the line for humans every day. These industrious creatures detect bombs and drugs, pull victims of tragedy from wreckage, assist diabetes patients, detect cancer and seizures, and so much more.

It's for these reasons that many people feel obliged to either adopt a dog or two or to simply do what they can to look after the safety and welfare of dogs in general.

Click here for suggestions on how to celebrate National Dog Day.