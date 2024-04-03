It's apple snail season again - LSU AgCenter warns curious culinarians

BATON ROUGE - If you've been out on the water in the last couple of weeks, you've probably noticed those notorious red masses along docks and piers marking the beginning of apple snail season once again.

Apple snails are a species invasive to Louisiana. They reproduce rapidly and are known for crowding lakes, ponds, and bayous with their myriad egg masses.

Conscientious boat riders can help with the spread by knocking the masses into the water, preventing the snails from hatching. The LSU AgCenter said any skin that makes contact with the eggs should be washed thoroughly.

Destroying the egg masses isn't the only way to get rid of the snails; some curious, courageous cooks should be cautious. Adult apple snails are edible as long as they are cooked and cleaned with their intestines removed. If not prepared properly, apple snails can carry rat lungworm, a parasite that can cause a potentially fatal case of meningitis.

Snails aren't for everyone though. The easiest way to stem the spread is to simply destroy as many egg masses as you can.