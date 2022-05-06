'It's a testament to him': Sheriff moved by swell of support after Nick Tullier's passing

BATON ROUGE - Officers and deputies from law enforcement agencies across the state joined together again Thursday to escort the body of a fallen officer.

"Even though I knew it was coming, it didn't really hit me till today," East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

Nick Tullier's body was brought from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital to Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, evoking many of the same emotions people experienced in the aftermath of the mass shooting nearly six years ago.

"This happened on a Sunday morning: a beautiful day. You know, Baton Rouge is supposed to be at rest at that time," Sheriff Gautreaux recalled.

And fast-forward to today.

"I think we all knew that this day was coming. It's been almost six years now, and as you know, his prognosis the day it happened was not good at all," the sheriff said.

But Tullier proved to be a fighter.

"He wasn't supposed to make it a couple hours, then overnight, then a day, then a week, then months," he said.

Sheriff Gautreaux says the day of the attack changed the community.

"It didn't matter what your race was or where you lived. They all came out, and that gave me peace. It gave all of our people peace. From that moment on, it really changed. Everybody was changed. Everybody was helping each other," he said.

So it was no surprise to see the community's support for Tullier even today.

"Most of the 64 sheriffs in the state have called me to send their condolences, and just people in the community. It's a testament to him," he said.

Now moving forward, the community can remember Tullier’s life and his legacy.

"I think we need to honor his memory for what he stood for as a person. You know, he did the right things for the right reasons, and that's what all of us should be doing," Sheriff Gautreaux said.

Tullier's family has not announced funeral arrangements yet.