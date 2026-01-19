'It's a blessing:' West Baton Rouge communities come together to help veteran with property cleanup

PORT ALLEN - Earlier this month, Theodore "Ted" Melancon told the Port Allen City Council that his health issues were causing him to struggle with the cleanup of his property.

Just moments after he finished speaking, Port Allen Police Officer Rushing Juneau stepped up to the microphone and offered to find some help.

Crews from around the area were at Melancon's house on Monday, pitching in to help their neighbor.

"Just helping clean up, demoing, getting the roof ready for the roofers, and kind of cleaning up," Durand Eaves with J&E Handyman Services said.

Melancon has worn many hats during his long life. He is a veteran, but he has also served as a Boy Scouts troop leader and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

When people from the community, like arborist Jeremy Vaughn, heard Melancon’s story, they stepped up.

"This is actually the hometown community that I grew up in, so as soon as this got any kind of attention, a lot of people started tagging me in posts saying they had some people in need," Vaughn said.

Port Allen resident Stephen Cady said that the opportunity to help someone from his town means everything to him.

"I was blessed to have my own business and work for myself, allowing me to give back to the community. This is where I'm from. I live on the west side, so just trying to give back to somebody that gave for us," Cady said.

Melancon has even received support from other veterans.

"Veterans, we see our own. We see one in need, we immediately stop what we're doing, and we come and offer assistance because veterans take care of veterans, and no one knows veterans more than veterans," Addis Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander John Summers said.

Melancon's neighbors were more than happy to help in any way they could, whether that was allowing a fence to be removed to give easier access for equipment or moving cars out of the way to allow crews to come in.

"It's a blessing. It's a blessing to see people help people, you know? You don't see that all the time anymore," Reginald Carmenia, a neighbor of Melancon, said.

The State Department of Veterans Affairs tells WBRZ it's also looking into ways to help.

"Our department was contacted last week about Mr. Melancon and kind of a little of what's going on, and we've gotten involved to see what resources our department may be able to provide with other resources maybe offered through the federal VA," Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Management Officer Holy Talley said.

Several volunteers told WBRZ that there will be a big cleanup day with groups from around the parish and state in the next couple of weeks.