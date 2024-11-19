'It may cost a lot of lives:' New fire chief bringing changes to Pointe Coupee fire district

BATCHELOR — Changes are coming to Pointe Coupee Fire District One after residents said their calls for service went unanswered.

Kimberly Cotton of Batchelor said that she is worried for herself and her neighbors.

"A lot of calls were made and it didn't have anyone come out to respond to those calls. That was a lot of residents' concerns," Cotton said.

Cotton added many people in her neighborhood are elderly and depend on first responders.

"One resident, she was under cardiac arrest. They didn't have anybody. They had a tragic wreck that happened on La. Highway 1, they didn't have a great response with that either. We've had plenty of phone calls with District One," Cotton said.

With six stations, Fire District One spans 184 square miles. One fire board member said there have been issues with District One responding to their calls.

"We had gotten a few complaints as far as coverage for the area," Unified Fire Board Member Larry Harlaux said.

Aaron Edwards is the Fire District Two chief based out of Morganza. Now, he is also the chief of District One. At the beginning of November, the fire board decided to merge command staff for districts one and two.

"They didn't have volunteers in the past for whatever reason and there were no part-timers on duty," Edwards said.

Edwards is now focused on recruitment and improving the fire rates so insurance premiums will fall.

"If we have five people in Fire District Two and five people in Fire District One, that's ten people for both districts' manpower for that day on that dual rating system. That would bring down the points. The lower the fire rating, the better," Edwards said.

However, Fire Districts One and Two are both facing budget cuts.

"Fire District One lost $300,000 roughly when the barge companies decided to leave," Edwards said.

Parish officials also cite a recent reassessment of public service properties for decreased funds. Edwards has already taken a pay cut himself and has other ideas for saving money.

"Cut off unnecessary spending, save the taxpayers some dollars and be able to tackle the budget issues," Edwards said.

Cotton said the districts need support because first responders are lifelines in the parish.

"We are far away from a hospital, without getting that proper help, it may cost a lot of lives," Cotton said.