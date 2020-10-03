61°
Is your pet lizard missing?
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies found a Savannah Monitor lizard Saturday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post around 5 p.m. that they found a Savannah Monitor near Brown Road and Joe May Road.
The lizard is currently being taken care while deputies try to locate the owner.
If you have any information call 225-686-2241 x1 to get in contact with the animal expert partner to provide a description. Please reference report #20-14548.
