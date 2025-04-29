83°
Iraqi officials arrest suspected ISIS member accused of 'inciting' Bourbon Street attack in New Orleans

1 hour 14 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, April 29 2025 Apr 29, 2025 April 29, 2025 9:55 AM April 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NEW ORLEANS — Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced that it has arrested a suspected ISIS member for his alleged connection to the New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street that left 14 dead.

Iraq's National Center for International Judicial Cooperation said in a report that it arrested the suspected terrorist after the United States requested assistance in the investigation of the attack.

According to the report, the suspected terrorist is accused of inciting the attack that also left dozens injured after Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a rented pickup truck through a crowd early Jan. 1.

Jabbar, who FBI investigators said was a U.S. Army Signal Sergeant who was radicalized by ISIS, also died in the attack.

The unnamed suspect arrested by Iraqi officials will be prosecuted under the nation's anti-terrorism laws, the report added.

