75°
Latest Weather Blog
Investigators seeking more information about fatal hit and run that left bicyclist dead
BATON ROUGE - Officials are attempting to local an SUV allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run that killed a bicyclist along the I-12 eastbound on July 25.
Capital Area Crime Stoppers believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with "significant damage" to the passenger-side headlight.
The vehicle was reportedly last seen exiting the Interstate onto O'Neal Lane.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip on their website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lightning strikes Slidell home after storms move through area
-
After toddler's overdose death and foster parent's rape arrest, DCFS faces questions...
-
Capital area businesses considering scrapping LA Wallet as valid form of ID
-
Despite pleas from victims' families, double-murderer with life sentence gets parole
-
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death delayed